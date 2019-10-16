Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski self-conscious of his body in relationships

Antoni Porowski grew more "self-conscious" when he started dating men.

The Queer Eye star felt "most comfortable" with his own body when he was in relationships with women because he didn't feel the need to compare his physique to his partner because they were so different.

He said: "I was most comfortable with my body when I was in a relationship with women.

"There wasn't a sense of comparison because we were different. It was my first relationship with a guy where I looked at myself and I was like, 'Oh my biceps aren't as big as his, I wish my legs were longer, I wish my torso was longer.' I got really self-conscious and it was the comparison.

"You shouldn't have to. Women and men have all kinds of societal pressures. Sometimes they're self-imposed and the idea of perfection -- whatever the hell that is!"

The 35-year-old chef admitted being on camera in the Netflix series has also impacted on his self-image and he's "seriously cut down" on eating certain things to stay slim.

He told Britain's Glamour magazine: "Since the show came out, I have seriously cut down on dairy.

"That's changed my body a lot. I'm somebody who loves cheese but also when you're on camera all the time, you see yourself at an angle and you can drive yourself crazy sometimes."

However, Antoni won't go on any drastic diet and admitted there are days when he completely relaxes his food rules.

He said: "I do love to eat and it's not something I stop because I do enjoy it so much that I'm not going to starve myself.

"I have days when I wake up, feel like human garbage and eat plant-based and go to the gym twice a day and then I have days where I feel really good about myself and destroy two burgers in a day with a pizza and a milkshake and maybe have a chocolate bar.

"I have two sides of me and that goes with anything."

Helping others on Queer Eye has helped Antoni feel better about himself and urged others to follow his lead.

He said: "Self-love can also be taking care of someone else as well. That's a trick these days.

"All these people talk about self-care but it's also equally, if not more important to be of service to someone else. You feel good if you take care of someone."