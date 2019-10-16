Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski self-conscious of his body in relationships

PHOTO: Instagram/antoni
Bang

Antoni Porowski grew more "self-conscious" when he started dating men.

The Queer Eye star felt "most comfortable" with his own body when he was in relationships with women because he didn't feel the need to compare his physique to his partner because they were so different.

He said: "I was most comfortable with my body when I was in a relationship with women.

"There wasn't a sense of comparison because we were different. It was my first relationship with a guy where I looked at myself and I was like, 'Oh my biceps aren't as big as his, I wish my legs were longer, I wish my torso was longer.' I got really self-conscious and it was the comparison.

"You shouldn't have to. Women and men have all kinds of societal pressures. Sometimes they're self-imposed and the idea of perfection -- whatever the hell that is!"

The 35-year-old chef admitted being on camera in the Netflix series has also impacted on his self-image and he's "seriously cut down" on eating certain things to stay slim.

He told Britain's Glamour magazine: "Since the show came out, I have seriously cut down on dairy.

"That's changed my body a lot. I'm somebody who loves cheese but also when you're on camera all the time, you see yourself at an angle and you can drive yourself crazy sometimes."

However, Antoni won't go on any drastic diet and admitted there are days when he completely relaxes his food rules.

He said: "I do love to eat and it's not something I stop because I do enjoy it so much that I'm not going to starve myself.

"I have days when I wake up, feel like human garbage and eat plant-based and go to the gym twice a day and then I have days where I feel really good about myself and destroy two burgers in a day with a pizza and a milkshake and maybe have a chocolate bar.

"I have two sides of me and that goes with anything."

Helping others on Queer Eye has helped Antoni feel better about himself and urged others to follow his lead.

He said: "Self-love can also be taking care of someone else as well. That's a trick these days.

"All these people talk about self-care but it's also equally, if not more important to be of service to someone else. You feel good if you take care of someone."

More about
celebrities Hollywood Dating/Relationships

TRENDING

Woman, 20, dies after falling from Pinnacle@Duxton&#039;s 50th-storey sky bridge
Woman, 20, dies after falling from Pinnacle@Duxton's 50th-storey sky bridge
Rat-infested HDB unit in Clementi has neighbours living in fear
Rat-infested HDB unit in Clementi has neighbours living in fear
Former actress He Yong Fang regrets starving herself to look pretty
Former actress He Yong Fang regrets starving herself to look pretty
These resorts in Johor will make you believe you&#039;re not in Malaysia
These resorts in Johor will make you believe you're not in Malaysia
This Korean guy attempting to order food in Mandarin is the funniest thing you&#039;ll see today
This Korean guy attempting to order food in Mandarin is the funniest thing you'll see today
1MDB trial stalled as Najib a no-show
1MDB trial stalled as Najib a no-show
In difficult year, Tosh Zhang and Jayley Woo dig deep within themselves
Attacked for LGBT tweets, Tosh Zhang admits still learning to be public figure
5 things never to say in a job interview
5 things never to say in a job interview
Sharon Au kena complained by colleagues in France for being &#039;Singaporean&#039;
Sharon Au kena complained by colleagues in France for being 'Singaporean'
Hong Kong actor Wong He directs traffic at intersection after lights stop working
Hong Kong actor Wong He directs traffic at intersection after lights stop working
Hamburglary: Passing motorcyclists snatch Malaysian driver&#039;s burger
Hamburglary: Motorcyclists snatch Malaysian driver's burger
Man caught on video driving car on pavement in Yishun arrested for drink driving
Man caught on video driving car on pavement in Yishun arrested for drink driving

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free entry into The Bubble Tea Factory, end of McDonald’s 1-for-1 deals &amp; other deals this week
Free entry into The Bubble Tea Factory, end of McDonald’s 1-for-1 deals & other deals this week
People&#039;s Park Centre/Complex - 5 cheap reasons to vsit this Chinatown icon while you can
People's Park Centre/Complex - 5 cheap reasons to vsit this Chinatown icon while you can
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea
Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea

Home Works

Complete guide to HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions
Complete guide to HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions
These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese teacher punishes students by forcing them to eat trash
Chinese teacher punishes students by forcing them to eat trash
K-pop star Sulli found dead: Reports
Former K-pop girl group f(x) member Sulli found dead at 25
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens
Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens

SERVICES