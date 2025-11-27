Quentin Tarantino accuses The Hunger Games author of 'ripping off' Battle Royale

Quentin Tarantino has branded The Hunger Games as "Battle Royale except PG".

The 62-year-old filmmaker has claimed author Suzanne Collins — whose novels were adapted into the hugely successful film franchise — of "ripping off" Koushun Takami's 1999 novel, which spawned the influential 2000 Japanese movie of the same name.

Speaking on The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast, he said: "I do not understand how the Japanese writer didn't sue Suzanne Collins for every f****** thing she owns.

"They just ripped off the f*****' book. Stupid book critics are not going to go watch a Japanese movie called Battle Royale so the stupid book critics never called her on it.

"They talked about how it was the most original f*****' thing they'd ever read. As soon as the film critics saw the film, they said, 'What the f***? This is just Battle Royale except PG!' "

The first Hunger Games film was released in 2012, and there have been comparisons made between the two ever since.

Battle Royale, which was set in a Japanese dystopian future, told the tale of junior high school students forced by the government into a fight to the death.

In The Hunger Games, two teenagers from 12 districts in the fictional land of Panem are picked at random to compete in a fight to the death.

Despite the similar premise, Suzanne has always denied basing her books on Battle Royale.

Back in 2011, she told the New York Times newspaper: "I had never heard of that book or that author until my book was turned in.

"At that point, it was mentioned to me, and I asked my editor if I should read it. He said, 'No, I don't want that world in your head. Just continue with what you're doing.' "

Battle Royale was followed by 2003 sequel Battle Royale II: Requiem, while The Hunger Games has spawned a huge five-film franchise.

A sixth film titled Sunrise on the Reaping will hit the big screen next year, based on Collins' 2025 novel of the same name, and serving as the second instalment in her Hunger Games prequel trilogy.

Taking place 24 years before the events of 2012's The Hunger Games, the story follows 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) as he is forced to compete in the ruthless 50th Hunger Games, where the number of tributes — and the bloodshed — is doubled.

As Haymitch struggles to stay alive, he begins to uncover the Capitol's darkest secrets and learns the devastating cost of rebellion.

The film also stars Whitney Peak as Haymitch Abernathy's girlfriend Lenore Dove Baird, Maya Hawke as former Hunger Games victor Wiress, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Ralph Fiennes as President Coriolanus Snow and Mckenna Grace as District 12 tribute Maysilee Donner.

Glenn Close and Grace Ackary will play Drusilla Sickle and Katniss Everdeen's mother Asterid March, respectively.

Elle Fanning is taking over the role of Effie Trinket from Elizabeth Banks, who played the District 12 tribute escort in the original film series.

Fanning recently told The Hollywood Reporter of Banks: "I've met her before and she actually was so kind and she sent me these beautiful flowers and said, 'May the odds be ever in your favour.'

"We texted a little bit. She made that role iconic and so lovable and so I hope I can live up to what she did for the fans."

