Quentin Tarantino's final film to be titled The Movie Critic

Quentin Tarantino's final film will be titled The Movie Critic.

The Pulp Fiction director is putting together what insiders say will be the final film of his distinguished career behind the camera.

The Movie Critic is the name of the script written by Tarantino and he is preparing to direct the picture later this year.

Plot details are limited, but sources say the story is set in Los Angeles during the late 1970s with a female lead at the centre.

It is possible that the story could focus on the late Pauline Kael, one of the most influential movie critics of all time.

She was known for her pugnacious approach and fought with both editors and filmmakers.

In the late 1970s, Kael had a brief spell working as a consultant for Paramount at the behest of actor Warren Beatty.

The timing of the job appears to coincide with the setting of Tarantino's script.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood helmer is known to have a deep admiration for Kael, which makes it more likely that she will be the subject of his latest movie.

Tarantino has repeatedly insisted that he will retire after making his tenth feature film and is determined to go out in style.

The 59-year-old director said: "I've been doing it for a long time; I've been doing it for 30 years. And it's time to wrap up the show. I'm an entertainer. I want to leave you wanting more."

Tarantino – who counts the two instalments of Kill Bill as a single film – insists that he doesn't "want to work to diminishing returns".

He said: "I don't want to become this old man who's out of touch when, already, I'm feeling a bit like an old man out of touch when it comes to the current movies that are out right now.

"And that's what happens – that's exactly what happens."