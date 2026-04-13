Radio DJ Chen Qijia recounts suffering 'unusual' period cramps, ruptured cyst and bacterial infection

Local radio DJ Chen Qijia is "en route to recovery" from a bacterial infection caused by internal bleeding.

Attaching a picture of herself masked up in a hospital bed, the 33-year-old said in an Instagram post on April 12 she was discharged and home after three days and "10 bags of drips".

The Yes 933 DJ was given three weeks of hospitalisation leave and expects to be back in time for Star Awards on April 19.

In the caption of her post, she shared more details: "I've been experiencing sharp, unusual period cramps for the past one year to the point where I can't stand up straight, oral painkillers don't work and once, I even threw up in the middle of the night.

"In short, the pain started to affect my daily functioning and gradually, it felt like it was taking control of my life. So when this ruptured cyst episode happened, I finally understood why I'd been feeling so uncomfortable and hormonal over the past year."

She remarked that when she asked both her doctor and AI software ChatGPT about her health condition, both said her cyst and rupture were unavoidable, commonly occurring in healthy, ovulating women.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Qijia reminded fans to be mindful of their health and seek treatment early, and take preventive measures by sleeping and eating well to boost their immune system.

"For now, life still goes on as usual, but with a greater priority on health and wellness," she pondered. "I guess no one truly lives pain-free. We just learn to manage our pain - seen or unseen - and be kind to ourselves and others. I know 2026 will be a year of alignment."

In the comments section, local celebrities, including Romeo Tan, Paige Chua, Zhang Zetong, Cheryl Chou and Benjamin Tan, sent their warm wishes.

Qijia is nominated in two categories for Star Awards 2026: Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes and Chan Brothers Favourite DJ Group for her work in the Shuang, Kunz, Jia Trio Show.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com

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