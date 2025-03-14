Radiohead drop huge hint they will be returning in 2025

Radiohead have dropped a huge hint they will be making a return to the spotlight this year.

The band has incorporated a new limited liability partnership (LLP) called RHEUK25 — a move they have made in the past which usually signals new music or a tour could be on the way and allows the rockers to work outside the traditional record label system.

RHEUK25 LLP was registered on March 10 and it's prompted speculation the band could return to the charts with a 10th album or hit the road for their first tour since 2018, but it could also signal they are simply preparing to reissue some of their previous music.

The filing lists all five Radiohead members — Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Colin Greenwood, Ed O'Brien and Philip Selway — as officers of the business entity.

They previously registered Dawn Chorus LLP just months before the release of their 2016 album A Moon Shaped Pool while they incorporated Spin With A Grin LLP six months before they announced plans to release the Kid A Mnesia reissue in 2021.

Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood also used a similar method for their side project The Smile by registering Self Help Tapes LLP in 2022 shortly before announcing plans to release the band's debut album A Light for Attracting Attention.

Radiohead further fuelled gossip about a return by sharing a post on Instagram on March 13 marking 30 years since the release of their 1995 album The Bends.

The post read: "Happy 30th birthday to The Bends".

If Radiohead do return in 2025, it will mark a comeback for guitarist Greenwood following a terrifying health battle last year which left him in hospital fighting an infection and prompted The Smile to cancel the European leg of their tour.

