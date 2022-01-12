The Raid remake headed to Netflix with Michael Bay & Gareth Evans at the helm

If you have not had the opportunity to watch the action-packed Gareth Evans’ joint The Raid, you should really find a way to treat your eyes. The Indonesian film landed in 2012 with a huge impact, and continues to be one of the most impressive-looking action movies ever made.

With an equally successful sequel, it was inevitable that a Western remake of The Raid would happen at some point, with Netflix counting on Michael Bay and Patrick Hughes to make the magic happen.

As reported by Deadline, Hughes (The Hitman’s Bodyguard, The Expendables 3) will be co-writing the script with James Beaufort, who some fans may recognise as James Maclurcan from Power Rangers: Operation Overdrive.

The remake of The Raid will be set in the “Badlands,” a drug-infested area in Philadelphia, where an elite undercover DEA task force climbs a ladder of cartel informants to catch an elusive kingpin.

Fans hoping for more of the same visceral action might want to hold their breaths, considering Bay’s involvement. However, with original director Evans on board as an executive producer, things will surely not get too out of hand.

The original film was written and directed by Evans, with an intense focus on the dangers faced by an elite Indonesian S.W.A.T team trapped in a tenement full of criminals and killers. It made a star out of leading man Iko Uwais, who is also part of the cast for the upcoming The Expendables 4.

