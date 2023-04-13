Rain, famous for his chiselled bod, stunned by 'pre-obese' result from medical exam

He may smash right through a fitness test, but Rain can't find leeway in this medical exam.

The K-pop star made a stunning revelation in an Instagram Story post on Tuesday (April 11) — he has pre-obesity.

"I exercise so hard, but I was diagnosed with pre-obesity," the 40-year-old singer said. "They told me I had to do regular exercise."

In his Story, the medical exam results visibly stated: "Overweight (pre-obesity stage). Take care to not gain more weight.

"Regular aerobic exercise and maintaining a balanced diet are recommended."

PHOTO: Instagram/Rain

A perplexed Rain added: "Does this mean I need to enter the Olympic Village, or should I be changing my job?

"I already work out twice a day — surely this is a fault with the calculations?"

Those who are familiar with Rain would know that he isn't one to avoid a good workout.

In 2020, Rain shed 10kg over three months through Tabata — high-intensity interval training sessions consisting of jumping jacks, jump squats, push ups and full burpees among others done at 20-seconds-on, 10-seconds-off intervals.

At the time, the singer said that he weighed as much as his debut self at age 20.

On top of that, Rain is also known for his avoidance of fast foods, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

When it comes to McDonald's, he confessed that he's "only allowed to eat it once a year" after he was seen strolling happily with a bag of fried chicken and nuggets in hand.

PHOTO: Marquee Singapore

Rain performed in Singapore with fellow South Korean singer Psy last Saturday at Marquee Singapore to celebrate the club's fourth anniversary.

