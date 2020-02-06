Rain forms new K-pop group with Yoo Jae-suk after old 'corny' music video goes viral

South Korean singer-actor Jung Ji-hoon (better known as his moniker Rain) is experiencing a surge in popularity and a revival in his music career, ironically from people hate-watching the music video of his 2017 song Gang.

According to Korea Times, the song was criticised as "corny" and "out of touch", and sparked a strange online movement where netizens watched the video on YouTube at least once a day. As of the time of reporting, the YouTube video has hit 12 million views.

And this revival may have resulted in the formation of a K-pop band with comedian-host Yoo Jae-suk and Lee Hyo-ri, former member of 90s girl group Fin.K.L.

The one-off K-pop group was gathered as part of the South Korean reality TV series Hangout with Yoo, which showcases the titular comedian taking on various projects such as cooking and stage acting.

It was reported that in the episode with Rain and Hyo-ri, the trio reportedly discussed their concept and direction, and performed past hit songs by the two K-pop stars.

The production team is considering adding more members, and the group plans to release a retro 90s or 2000s-style summer dance song.

