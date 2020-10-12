Rainie Yang's 'forced separation' from husband Li Ronghao drags to 6 months, posts this joke to him

The last few months have been turbulent for Taiwanese singer Rainie Yang, to say the least.

Since Covid-19 hit, she has not seen her husband Chinese singer Li Ronghao — who is based in China — for over six months. The 36-year-old recently marked the 200th day of their forced separation on her Instagram Story.

She captioned in one post: "I sing around, walk around without you. I will be fine, I will live my life well."

In an August interview, she told reporters the earliest that she can be reunited with him would be sometime next year. That's because of their very packed work schedules and the mandatory two-week coronavirus quarantine.

Last month, her ex-boyfriend-turned-close-friend Alien Huang died suddenly at age 36, leaving her devastated.

But Rainie appears to remain upbeat and quirky, going by another one of her recent Instagram Story posts where she tagged her husband.

The post was of a forlorn-looking dog, and she captioned it "The Li Ronghao of the dog world", referencing her husband's single-lidded and sad-looking eyes.

Apparently, this isn't the first time that she's poked fun at him. She had previously posted side-by-side photos of a cat and Ronghao, and wrote: "They look exactly the same."

