Ralph Fiennes would absolutely play Voldemort again

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has expressed interest in developing more movies in the Harry Potter franchise with creator J.K. Rowling. This begs the question: Will we see any of the original cast members from the Harry Potter films return to the big screen?

At least one actor is down for it. Talking to Variety, Ralph Fiennes, who played Voldemort, said that he would not hesitate if Warner Bros. or Rowling asked him to return for future Harry Potter projects: "No question about it."

Fiennes first brought the Dark Lord to life in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and subsequently went on to play him in three more movies in the series before the iconic villain met his untimely end.

Given that the final chapter in Voldemort's saga has closed, it's unlikely that we'll see Fiennes reprise his role, unless the character is unceremoniously revived or appears in a prequel series.

Meanwhile, Fiennes continues to be a strong supporter of the Harry Potter creator. He defended Rowling last month, saying that the "verbal abuse" directed at the author "is disgusting, it's appalling."

"I mean, I can understand a viewpoint that might be angry at what she says about women. But it's not some obscene, über-right-wing fascist. It's just a woman saying, 'I'm a woman and I feel I'm a woman and I want to be able to say that I'm a woman.' And I understand where she's coming from. Even though I'm not a woman."

Rowling herself has become a divisive figure in media after her string of tweets in June 2020 about biological sex and trans people. "If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction," she wrote. "If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives."

Rowling has since received backlash and several death threats for her comments, but shows no signs of backing down from her stance.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.