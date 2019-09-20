Ralph Lauren launches Friends-inspired workwear

Ralph Lauren has released a workwear collection inspired by hit TV sitcom Friends.

The designer's new Wear To Work range is based on the wardrobe of Jennifer Aniston's alter ego Rachel Green and it will go on display in Bloomingdales, which is hosting a special installation in honour of the show's 25th anniversary.

Launched in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and the department store, the collection is based on many of the distinctive pieces worn by Rachel - who worked for both Ralph Lauren and Bloomingdales throughout the show's 10-year run - but given a modern update, with garments including leather trousers and skirts, polo-neck kits, pin-striped suits and velvet jackets.

The pieces come from Polo Ralph Lauren and Lauren Ralph Lauren and prices start from £120 (S$207).

Ralph Lauren said in a statement: "The collection is a celebration of the brand's role in the series.

"Just as Friends proved to be a perennial favourite series for viewers over the last 25 years, this collection reflects Ralph Lauren's timeless styles and archetypes that have remained a go-to for the modern working woman."

In Bloomingdales, as well as shopping Rachel's wardrobe, Friends fans can visit a recreation of Central Perk and enjoy a free cup of coffee, and also explore a replica of the popular character's office.

The Rachel Green collection is also available online and in Ralph Lauren stores.

Other companies have also marked the show's 25th anniversary with new products.

In July, Pottery Barn revealed they would be using inside jokes from the show in their Friends-themed product range, while both ASOS and H&M stock clothing bearing the programme's iconic logo.

LEGO fans can snap up a replica Central Perk and avid viewers can test their knowledge of the show with Trivial Pursuit's Friends edition.