Rapper Central Cee and British High Commissioner to Singapore pack Hari Raya food rations at Jamiyah eldercare home

While here in Singapore for his performance, British rapper Central Cee packed food rations for Hari Raya Puasa at Jamiyah Home for the Aged (Darul Takrim) in Tampines.

In an Instagram post today (March 19), the eldercare home said that he had gone down before his concert yesterday.

Photos showed 27-year-old Central Cee, whose real name is Oakley Neil Caesar-Su, packing food and distributing them to the residents. He also interacted with volunteers, taking selfies and signed one of their shirts.

The home later gifted him a framed batik art painting done by the residents.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DWDtZVQGrHt/?img_index=1[/embed]

He was joined by Nik Mehta, the British High Commissioner to Singapore, who said in a separate Instagram post that Central Cee had promised to wear the High Commission's limited-edition UK-Singapore pin at his concert.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DWBu2RykVt8/?img_index=1[/embed]

Central Cee performed to a sold-out crowd at Pasir Panjang Power Station. His next stops will be in Thailand, the US and UK.

[[nid:726583]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com