Rare photographs capture Rolling Stones' humble beginnings

Brian Jones, Bill Wyman, Keith Richards and Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones are seen at the De Lane Lea recording studios in 1963. Never seen before images of the Rolling Stones from 1963 will be on public display in London from 18 November until 2 December 2019.
PHOTO: Gus Coral/Zebraonegallery.com via Reuters
Reuters

LONDON - A series of rarely seen black-and-white photographs dating back to the Rolling Stones' first concert tour in 1963 will go on display in east London this month.

The images, taken in a London recording studio and at a gig in Cardiff, Wales, had been kept under photographer Gus Coral's bed for years before he decided to dust them off.

They capture the humble beginnings of a band that would become a household name around the world, and include a picture of the musicians getting money together for a cab fare and a tiny crowd waiting in the rain before they and other acts on the tour went on stage in Cardiff.

Coral, 26 when he took the photographs, remembers thinking at the time the band was going to be big.

"Obviously ... I didn't know they were going to last for all that many years and be that special, but I knew they were special," he said.

"We were just climbing out of World War Two and there were certain people who were kind of leaders in finding a new way, a new culture to go forward. And they were one of them."

The Rolling Stones are seen in front of a taxi in an unknown location in 1963. PHOTO: Gus Coral/Zebraonegallery.com via Reuters

While watching Mick Jagger and band mates Keith Richards, Bill Wyman, Charlie Watts and Brian Jones before recording "I Wanna Be Your Man" in London, Coral was struck by their professionalism.

"(People) want the - 'we smashed the hotel up and had a chain of 16-year-olds waiting outside the door'," he said. "It wasn't like that at all. It was a serious man doing a serious job and getting a recording done."

The Rolling Stones are seen on stage in an unknown location in 1963. PHOTO: Gus Coral/Zebraonegallery.com via Reuters

Coral and some friends drove to Cardiff to record the concert there, and were given unrestricted access.

"We went to the theatre. No, no press, no other camera people, no access-all-areas badges or anything of that sort. I had completely free rein and they were completely natural. They weren't posing or looking for publicity of any sort."

Coral's pictures go on display in an exhibition called "Black & White Blues - Where it all Began" at The Curtain in east London from Nov. 18 to Dec. 2.

More about
Hollywood photography music band celebrities

TRENDING

Woman and 5-year-old son found dead near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve
Woman and 5-year-old son found dead near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Aliff Aziz defends his right to call his father for help when he was pinned down by police
Aliff Aziz defends his right to call his father for help when he was pinned down by police
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin &amp; other things to do in JB this weekend
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin & other things to do in JB this weekend
Guy throws older man onto ground, kicks him repeatedly at Golden Mile Complex
Guy throws older man onto ground, kicks him repeatedly at Golden Mile Complex
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China&#039;s Huashan Mountain
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China's Huashan Mountain
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
He is 42, she is 22: Jerry Yan romance drama draws flak over co-leads&#039; big age gap
He's 42, she's 22: Jerry Yan romance drama draws flak over co-leads' age gap

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: &#039;I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee&#039;
True story: 'I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee'
Dating a mummy&#039;s boy: Jade Seah says, &#039;I can&#039;t&#039;
Dating a mummy's boy: Jade Seah says, 'I can't'
Danger of small toys: Mum saw blood pouring from sleeping toddler&#039;s throat
Mum horrified to see blood pouring from sleeping toddler's throat
Shopping and food deals in Singapore to stretch your dollar beyond 11.11
Limited edition Hello Kitty carriers to drop at McDonald's on Nov 14

Home Works

House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
The best tiles for the kitchen
The best tiles for the kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How to &#039;live and play safely&#039;, according to cybersecurity expert
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint

SERVICES