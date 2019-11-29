Rare reunion of members of defunct Taiwanese boy band The Little Tigers

SINGAPORE - Taiwanese singer-actor Julian Chen has taken fans down memory lane with a recent photo of the members of defunct boy band The Little Tigers.

On Thursday night (Nov 28), Chen, 48, posted on Weibo a photo of him together with former bandmates Nicky Wu, 49, and Alec Su, 46.

Chen, who has made headlines in recent years for his outrageous sense of fashion, suggested that the trio had met up for dinner when he captioned the photo, "The next dinner is on me."

Wu shared the photo on Weibo and joked: "The dinner today is good and the next one should be better."

This was shared by Su, who wrote: "That's great. I hope both of you don't mind that the third dinner will be simpler."

They were last photographed together at Wu's wedding in 2016.