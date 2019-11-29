Rare reunion of members of defunct Taiwanese boy band The Little Tigers

Taiwanese singer-actor Julian Chen posted on Weibo a photo of him together with former bandmates Nicky Wu and Alec Su.
PHOTO: Weibo/Julian Chen
Lim Ruey Yan
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Taiwanese singer-actor Julian Chen has taken fans down memory lane with a recent photo of the members of defunct boy band The Little Tigers.

On Thursday night (Nov 28), Chen, 48, posted on Weibo a photo of him together with former bandmates Nicky Wu, 49, and Alec Su, 46.

Chen, who has made headlines in recent years for his outrageous sense of fashion, suggested that the trio had met up for dinner when he captioned the photo, "The next dinner is on me."

Wu shared the photo on Weibo and joked: "The dinner today is good and the next one should be better."

This was shared by Su, who wrote: "That's great. I hope both of you don't mind that the third dinner will be simpler."

They were last photographed together at Wu's wedding in 2016.

The Little Tigers shot to stardom in the late 1980s and early 1990s with their good looks and catchy songs such as Red Dragonfly, Appointment With The Stars and Boys Don't Cry. They disbanded in 1997 after Wu enlisted in the military.

Wu has since made a name for himself as an actor and his best known role is as the Qing Dynasty prince who would become Emperor Yongzheng in the 2011 television show, Scarlet Heart. He married his co-star Liu Shishi in 2016 and the couple have a son who was born in April.

Su also went into acting and has acted in TV dramas such as My Fair Princess (1998) and Romance In The Rain (2001). He has ventured into directing and directed the movies The Left Ear (2015) and The Devotion Of Suspect X (2017), based on the novel of the same name by Japanese author Keigo Higashino.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Mandopop

TRENDING

Man riding PMD on road &#039;punches&#039; BMW: &#039;Stay in your place, don&#039;t need to educate me&#039;
Man riding PMD on road 'punches' BMW: 'Stay in your place, don't need to educate me'
Veteran local actor-director Huang Yiliang charged with assault and affray
Veteran local actor-director Huang Yiliang charged with assault and affray
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
This Singapore kitty with 12,000 followers eats to live, and lives to play
This Singapore kitty with 12,000 followers eats to live, and lives to play
Sammi Cheng hospitalised after 2 weeks of extreme pain
Sammi Cheng hospitalised after 2 weeks of extreme pain
10 quirks and habits SQ girls have when they&#039;re not flying
10 quirks and habits SQ girls have when they're not flying
Burning Sun scandal: K-pop singers Jung Joon-young jailed 6 years, Choi Jong-hoon 5 years
Burning Sun scandal: K-pop singers Jung Joon-young jailed 6 years, Choi Jong-hoon 5 years
Can you quit right after getting your bonus? Will the company ask for the money back?
Can you quit right after getting your bonus? Will the company ask for the money back?
Nets ATM cards can now be used at over 7,400 spots in Malaysia
Nets ATM cards can now be used at over 7,400 spots in Malaysia
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
What to do in JB this weekend: Free carnival, $5 per entry water park &amp; other activities
What to do in JB this weekend: Free carnival, $5 per entry water park & other activities
&#039;Driver did not sleep for 72 hours&#039;: Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
Malaysia coach accident: Bus company refutes allegations that driver was sleep-deprived

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Fun and free activities in Singapore for families to check out this weekend
Cartoon roadshows in Singapore malls to thrill your kids this weekend
Christmas carnivals along Orchard: What to look out for at The Great Christmas Village 2019
3 Christmas villages along Orchard Road: Here's what to look out for
Nov 2019 BTO: Tampines GreenSpring Unit Analysis
Nov 2019 BTO: Tampines GreenSpring Unit Analysis
&#039;I got married at 50... and it&#039;s the best decision I ever made&#039;
'I got married at 50... and it's the best decision I ever made'

Home Works

Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Vietnamese woman trades neighbour&#039;s 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour's 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it&#039;s &#039;exhausting&#039; and &#039;difficult&#039;
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it's 'exhausting' and 'difficult'
&#039;You were such a gentleman&#039;: Godfrey Gao&#039;s sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
'You were such a gentleman': Godfrey Gao's sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
Godfrey Gao dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show
Godfrey Gao, 35, dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show

SERVICES