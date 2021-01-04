Ray Fisher will not participate in any films associated with DC films president Walter Hamada

Justice League actor Ray Fisher has stated that he will not be participating in any projects associated with DC Films president Walter Hamada.

As Variety reports, Fisher’s statement comes after WarnerMedia’s investigation into the alleged misconduct of Joss Whedon that went down on the film set of Justice League.

In a tweet, Fisher said “Walter Hamada is the most dangerous kind of enabler. He lies, and WB PR’s failed Sept. 4th hit-piece, sought to undermine the very real issues of the Justice League investigation. I will not participate in any production associated with him.”

The tweet also included a link to The New York Times article with Hamada where the DC FIlms president detailed the company’s plans for the future.

In the interview, Hamada had referred to Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League, calling it a “storytelling cul-de-sac” with no relation to upcoming DC projects.

WarnerMedia had recently concluded the Justice League investigation on Joss Whedon, with actors like Gal Gadot having given their statements, and said that “remedial action” had been taken though they did not elaborate on what exactly said remedial actions are.

In any case, it looks like Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be the last we see of Ray Fisher’s Cyborg. But at least we know that the actor had shot additional footage for the Snyder Cut, hence fans can at least expect to see a lot more of Cyborg there than in the original Justice League.

