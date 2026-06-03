Ray Lui teaches his style of youth-preserving horse stance

Ray Lui, who is known for his youthful appearance, recently took to Instagram to impart his youth-preserving horse stance.

The 69-year-old Hong Kong veteran actor posted a video on May 31 with the caption: "A comprehensive step-by-step tutorial on the Lui-style horse stance is here. We recommend saving this for daily practice."

He summarised six steps for hands and feet positioning while doing the squats, emphasising that "slowness" while doing these steps is vital.

In the starting position, he shared that you should relax your feet, planting them firmly on the ground and assume a seating position at the bottom of the squat.

He said: "While standing up, imagine you are lifting a rock in your arms and get up slowly while breathing in.

"Feel the weight with your upper arms as you stand up slowly. As you get up, don't stand up completely, bend your knees while turning your arms around and imagine pushing the rock down with force as you squat back down slowly, resuming a seating position at the end of it."

This isn't the first time Ray, who is best known for his performance as gangster Ting Lik in TVB drama The Bund (1980), disclosed his tip to vitality.

In February while visiting Guangzhou, he was spotted by locals and commended on his age-defying looks, according to a report by HK01.

He spoke about the squat, which he termed "Lui-style horse stance" while demonstrating and teaching everyone to do it.

Ray also shared then that despite his chronological age, his physical age is 39.9 years according to his medical report. He attributed his health to practicing traditional Chinese martial arts, which emphasises on internal energy cultivation.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com