'I'm really like Marie Kondo': Hazelle Teo believes in decluttering for clear state of mind

When it comes to decluttering, local DJ-host Hazelle Teo believes in the art of sparking joy.

Speaking to AsiaOne in an interview recently, the 30-year-old shared: "I think I'm really like Marie Kondo. I am totally not a hoarder. I'm the kind who believes in 'messy space, messy mind', so if my home is in a messy state, my mind will be in a messy state and I really dislike clutter.

"I can let go of my items, as sentimental as I am; when it comes to physical items, I am able to separate my love for it."

[[nid:699719]]

Hazelle, together with local celebrities Desmond Tan, Carrie Wong and Lee Teng, are now operating a pre-loved fashion store at Pearl's Hill Terrace for their new reality show #Mind Our Business, where they sell items contributed by their celebrity friends.

Sales proceeds from the store will go to the Goh Chok Tong Enable Fund to provide persons with disabilities financial aid to support their aspirations.

Hazelle, who contributed more than 20 personal items to the shop, shared that she also approached her celebrity friends and colleagues, including Rebecca Lim, Tay Ying, Denise Camillia Tan, Jeff Goh, Kenneth Chung, Sonia Chew and Joakim Gomez, and they pitched in some of their belongings.

Among her contributions, the ones of special significance are a pair of Skechers sneakers that was a collaboration with Japanese animation Spy Family and a red jumper.

"I donated the red jumper that I wore at the National Day Parade (NDP) rehearsals. I thought that was something significant for me, because every time I see that, I'm reminded of the NDP, which is also very crucial in my career and milestones," she added.

Hazelle also shared with us her love for fashion, adding that she enjoys styling herself.

"I like to source for clothes and I think I'm very good at that. They are low in budget, but look good for the camera… I like to chase after trends, because I feel that it's more current and relevant to my target audience. And the reason why I wanted them to follow me is because I'm on trend and it also aligns with my radio show and social media content."

[[nid:704295]]

As for her favourite piece in the shop, it's a down jacket from Kenzo, which was contributed by Carrie.

"I think it's so attractive, but the reason why I haven't bought it is because, I'm living in Singapore, and it's a very hot country and there is zero need for a down jacket. She bought it at like $1,000 and we're selling at $800 now. I'm thinking if nobody buys it by the end of [the store's operating days] and it goes to our grand bazaar, I will be the first one to grab it," she explained.

The shop, which is located at 195 Pearl's Hill Terrace, #02-45, will operate from 1pm to 6pm on these days: Oct 19, 20, 26 and 27 as well as Nov 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24.

A grand bazaar will be held on Dec 1 from 10.30am to 5.30pm.

#Mind Our Business will premiere on April 22 next year at 8pm on Channel 8 and will also be available on demand for free on Mewatch on the same day.

[[nid:703835]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.