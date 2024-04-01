'I'm really not difficult to woo': '80s Hong Kong sex symbol Ellen Chan still single at 58, open to 'quick marriage'

Attention, fans of Ellen Chan — she's single and ready to mingle.

The 58-year-old, who was considered a sex symbol in the 1980s because of her roles, including in Hong Kong's Category III movies, sat down with Hoy TV recently to discuss how she maintained her good looks at her age and shared that she is still looking for marriage.

"I'm really not difficult to woo," Ellen said in an open call for suitors. "To be honest, what kind of romance have I not experienced? It's a waste of time to be afraid and just keep observing. I don't have much time anymore.

"If I find someone I think is okay, I'd be open to a quick marriage."

Ellen, who called herself a romantic, also shared her physical criteria for potential suitors — "a beautiful and high nose".

She added she felt regretful for "wasting a lot of opportunities" for the sake of love in the past, and now feels that it's important to cherish opportunities and perform to the best of her abilities.

Ellen previously announced her engagement to actor Daniel Wu's cousin Martin in 2017, but the couple called it quits only 23 days later.

Telling Hong Kong media then that she had tried to break up with him five times during the course of their relationship, Ellen lamented: "He wasn't with me on my birthday and on Valentine's Day.

"He said he was busy with work in Hong Kong and couldn't be with me in Beijing. But when I returned to Hong Kong, he didn't come to meet me."

She also dated Hong Kong composer Conrad Wong for 11 years, and was linked to several celebrities including her Fatal Love (1993) co-star Michael Wong, who was at the time married to model Janet Ma.

Currently working in mainland China as a sales livestreamer, Ellen returned to Hong Kong in February to celebrate her 58th birthday and charmed the public with her unchanging good looks.

When it comes to maintaining her appearance, Ellen told Hoy TV that diet is important: "Basically, I gave up oily, sweet and salty foods. My skincare routine is very simple. The most important thing is cleansing."

Ellen shared that she does a facial mask before taking a shower every day because the steam will "open up her pores", and she'll cool down afterwards and wipe it away with a wet towel.

"Doing this every day has maintained my skin well," she added.

