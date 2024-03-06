Rebecca Ferguson to star alongside Chris Pratt in Mercy.

Rebecca Ferguson is to star in Mercy.

The 40-year-old actress has been cast alongside Chris Pratt in the sci-fi picture from director Timur Bekmambetov.

The project is in development at Amazon MGM Studios and is due to be released in cinemas worldwide as the company has big expectations for the flick.

The film is set in a near future where capital crime has increased and tells the story of a detective (Chris) who is forced to prove his innocence after being accused of a violent crime.

Movie chiefs are aiming to start production this spring.

Meanwhile, Rebecca recently revealed how she fled a set in tears after being "screamed at" by a co-star.

The Dune: Part Two actress discussed the traumatic event in a podcast appearance and insists that she will never work with the "absolute idiot" of an actor ever again.

Speaking on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Ferguson said: "I remember there was a moment and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn't get the scenes out.

"And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at.

"But because this person was number one on a call sheet, there was no safety net for me. So no one had my back. And I would cry walking off set."

Rebecca recalled how she ended up standing up for herself following the unnamed actor's angry tirade after no senior bosses came to her aid.

She said about the face-off: "I remember being so scared. I looked at this person and I said, 'You can f*** off. I'm gonna work towards a tennis ball. I never want to see you again'."

