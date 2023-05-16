Rebecca Lim finally goes on honeymoon but interrupts it for 'short work trip'

Good things come to those who wait.

Nearly six months after her wedding in November last year, local actress Rebecca Lim finally got to go on her honeymoon with husband Matthew Webster recently.

But it appears that there is another bout of waiting left for the couple, as the 36-year-old had to pause her well-deserved holiday in England and head to Seoul.

She wrote on Instagram yesterday (May 15): "Headed for a short work trip in the midst of our honeymoon. Thank you for being so understanding."

"We promise we will return Beck to her honeymoon," wrote her makeup artist and friend, Shaun Lee, tagging Webster in the comment section.

Accompanying the caption are photos of Rebecca in a park on an uncharacteristically sunny British day, and the couple crossing a stream on a rock path.

The last photo is of Rebecca's Gucci luggage, which gave a hint to her where she was headed — the Gucci Cruise 2024 fashion show in Seoul.

Attending the show alongside Rebecca tonight will be regional stars like K-pop singer IU, Hanni from NewJeans, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and Thai actor 'Gulf' Kanawut Traipipattanapong.

While Rebecca and Webster's honeymoon had to be put on hold, the couple's time in England so far was jam-packed with activities.

Rebecca visited London for the first time during the coronation of King Charles III, sharing photos of herself at the Victoria Memorial and outside Buckingham Palace on May 6.

After their trip to the bustling city, the couple headed to the north of England, where they explored the ruins of the Fountains Abbey monastery in Studley Royal Park, a Unesco World Heritage Site in Yorkshire.

The couple's car of choice during the trip appeared to be a Porsche 911 Carrera 3.2, and it wasn't just Porsche aficionado Webster who got to drive — Rebecca took it for a spin too.

ALSO READ: 'Since it's free, I paid with my time': Fan endures 12-hour wait to see Lee Do-hyun at Our Tampines Hub

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.