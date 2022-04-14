Rebecca Lim gave up plan to study medicine after dad fell ill

Actress Rebecca Lim could have been Dr Rebecca Lim to you, had everything gone to plan.

Unfortunately, that plan had to be abandoned as her dad was going through a period of ill health at the time.

The 35-year-old shared this during the second episode of Christopher Lee's talk show, Dishing with Chris, where Rebecca and actor Chen Hanwei were guests.

First of all, who knew the trio were such chummy friends in real life? Rebecca and Chris first acted opposite each other in Secrets for Sale in 2011, while the two veteran actors co-starred in Of Cops & Men way back in 1996.

The trio shot the breeze during the programme, where Chris showcased his cooking skills in an outdoor kitchen set up in ulu Pulau Ubin. Rebecca and Hanwei, who admitted that they can't cook and the latter's kitchen is merely a "showroom", helped out.

Despite the age gap between Rebecca and the two veteran actors in their fifties, laughter and banter flowed easily as the trio discussed topics ranging from how they got started in showbiz to plans for their future.

Rebecca reminded everyone that she stepped into the entertainment industry following her stint in Miss Universe Singapore. "You were Miss Photogenic, I remember," quipped Christopher, 50.

"Oh really, I didn't know. I thought you were discovered," reacted Hanwei, 52, in surprise.

But things could have looked very different for Rebecca.

"The original plan was for me to go to the UK to study medicine, but unfortunately at the time, my dad was not in good health. He told me, 'I don't think we have the money for you to study abroad for so many years, why don't you just study in Singapore'."

She ended up taking up a double degree in accountancy and law at Singapore Management University.

When asked by Chris if she took up acting because of her interest, Rebecca stated, "there was absolutely no interest".

"I just thought that by signing the part-time contract, I would be able to earn an income and support my studies with my salary," said Rebecca, who joined Mediacorp full-time after her graduation.

Covid-19 pandemic gave her time to think

During the show, Rebecca's admission that she's inept in the kitchen was picked apart by Hanwei in particular.

Sharing that she doesn't cook at home "because there are too many people in my family who can cook", Hanwei jibed good-naturedly: "When you get married, you can't bring your brother and family."

Rebecca also said that "not helping in the kitchen is the best help I can give," and that her mum would be disappointed by her inability to cook.

This earned another retort from Hanwei: "It's your future husband who'll be disappointed."

ALSO READ: Rebecca Lim says yes to mystery man; Ian Fang shares emo Instagram post

Sounding like a naggy parent (or an overly-concerned best friend), the veteran actor added: "They say to keep a husband you have to keep his belly satisfied, otherwise he'll say 'bye bye' within three years."

While newly-engaged Rebecca did not share much about her fiance during the trio's heart-to-heart chat, she did reveal that the Covid-19 pandemic played an important role in how her personal life has panned out.

"Perhaps due to the pandemic, things slowed down and I finally had some 'me time' to think about what I want in life.

"It made me realise that I do want to have a family of my own in the future," shared the actress, who got engaged to 35-year-old Singaporean Matthew Webster in November 2021. According to media reports, Webster is an assistant vice-president of corporate branding at PSA Singapore.

And one married couple that Rebecca admires is none other than Chris and his wife Fann Wong.

"They are very, very sweet and you can really feel their love," she explained.

Rebecca also revealed that Chris was her idol growing up, and yes, she calls him that when they meet.

She became teary-eyed when confiding to the camera about the trust and appreciation that she has for Hanwei and Christopher.

"They actually know a lot of my secrets and they have not shared it with anyone, so I appreciate that a lot. It's hard to find someone whom you can confide in and that's why I treasure them and am so grateful for their presence in this industry."

candicecai@asiaone.com