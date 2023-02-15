Rebecca Lim hopes to have 1st child when new movie is released — which is only 7 months away

Rebecca Lim is not wasting time. After getting married on Nov 27 last year, it seems she and husband Matthew Webster are trying for a baby already.

Rebecca, Cynthia Koh and director Kelvin Tong met the press yesterday (Feb 14) for their upcoming thriller film Confinement. When asked by Lianhe Zaobao when she would be hiring a confinement nanny for herself, the 36-year-old actress said: "I hope that by the time this movie comes out, I can also be holding on to a 'bunny' baby."

2023 is the lunar year of the Rabbit.

Confinement, a psychological thriller which begins filming on Feb 22, is expected to release in the third quarter of 2023, which is five to seven months away. Could Rebecca be pregnant already?

Rebecca Lim (left) and Cynthia Koh. PHOTO: Golden Village

No fan of thrillers

And although Rebecca is acting in the thriller, she's not someone who's always enjoyed the genre - instead, it's her husband who had constantly encouraged her to watch horror films and thrillers with him.

Speaking to AsiaOne after the press conference, Rebecca admitted: "Most of the time when I watch thrillers, I only watch half the screen and listen at half volume."

As she spoke, she also covered her eyes and ears in mock horror, imitating how she would usually act when watching a thriller.

But as much as she could not stand the genre, it seems she might not have had much of a choice.

Rebecca said during the press conference that she couldn't bear to turn Matthew down when he invited her to watch those films

She said: "When we were dating, he really kept wanting to watch [thrillers], and because I was so lost in love I couldn't reject - and gradually, I got braver."

Hearing this, the emcee teased: "Didn't you know that all the guys who date absolutely want to bring their girlfriends to watch horror movies?"

So who's the antagonist?

Confinement follows artist Wang Siling (Rebecca), who has just won an award for her work. However, she's also pregnant, and her only good friend advises her to get a confinement nanny to help ease the transition.

Her child safely arrives, and so does her nanny Ah Qing (Cynthia Koh), but with good tidings comes trouble.

Although it's still unclear what this trouble is and who it is wrought by, the antagonist might not be who you think it is.

Cynthia, who made a surprise appearance at the press conference, denied notions that she would be the villain, despite the threat that comes with Ah Qing's arrival.

From left: Rebecca Lim, Kelvin Tong and Cynthia Koh. PHOTO: Golden Village

"No, who said she's evil? She was trying to escape from her drunkard, useless husband, and to make a living as a 40-something-year-old woman," the 48-year-old said to AsiaOne.

Explained Kelvin: "In the nature of psychological thrillers, you want the situation to be such that you keep the audience guessing… the longer you can do that in a very possible fashion, you increase the tension of the film."

And the suspenseful nature that Kelvin promises might be exactly what Rebecca's husband would be looking forward to, she added.

"He loves thrillers, every time we have movie date night he would always suggest something that's very thrilling."

Kelvin then quipped: "I think after you finish this film, you're going to be the thriller expert in the house. And the next time he says, 'Let's watch a thriller', you just look at him: 'This is comedy.'"

khooyihang@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.