Rebecca Lim joins TikTok, gives us fashion and Beyonce's wind-in-the-hair fierceness

One of Singapore's top celebrities has joined the ranks of TikTok and it's none other than the classy Rebecca Lim.

The 34-year-old announced that she was joining TikTok with a bang. Well, when you're Rebecca, you do not simply join TikTok without much fanfare.

She shared her TikTok video on Instagram yesterday (June 16) and wrote: "Never be afraid to try something new. Let's see how this goes."

Rebecca also thanked her makeup artist, identified as Shaun Lee. So we guess we have him to thank for persuading the star to join?

The star currently has 1,477 followers on TikTok and only two videos. And, it seems that she's playing to her strengths and going with what she does best — being fashionable, chic and stylish.

Her videos are basically a mini fashion show as she walks down her short hallway and shows off her different OOTDs. Even the most casual outfit — a black tank top with black pants — seems effortlessly gorgeous.

To top it off, Rebecca was serving us so much face and that iconic Beyonce wind-in-her-hair moment.

That girl really knows how to give us lewks and we are loving it.

bryanlim@asiaone.com