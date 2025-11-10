Rebecca Lim, Shane Pow, Allan Wu and others in attendance as actor Benjamin Heng remarries

Local actor Benjamin Heng tied the knot with his Japanese girlfriend, Nana, last Saturday (Nov 8), sharing highlights of the celebration on Instagram.

A closer look at Benjamin's IG account also shows a Highlight specially of Nana, showcasing their moments from 2021.

Held at the Ritz Carlton Millennia Hotel, attendees of the wedding included celebrities like actors Rebecca Lim, Maxi Lim, Allan Wu, Alaric Tay and Bernard Tan. Shane Pow, his co-star in The Recruit Diaries (2013), hosted the wedding dinner.

Benjamin, who is also a realtor, invited many of his real estate friends to his special day.

Earlier in May this year, Benjamin, 49, announced in an Instagram post that he and Nana had exchanged their vows to "become one Mr and Mrs Heng".

He was previously married to Michelle Ng, a former marketing manager who gave up her job to be a stay-at-home mum.

Michelle died in 2019 at the age of 43 in her sleep. The two have a daughter, Sophie, who is 16 this year.

