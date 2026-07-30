Actress and ex-Miss Hong Kong Rebecca Zhu leaves TVB after 15 years

Hong Kong actress Rebecca Zhu has left broadcaster TVB after 15 years.

The 38-year-old Jiangsu native, who was crowned Miss Hong Kong in 2011, wrote in an Instagram post today (July 30): "Today, I officially concluded my long-standing contract with the company, bidding farewell to a chapter of my life defined by immense personal and professional growth."

She added when she acted in her first drama Silver Spoon, Sterling Shackles (2012), she had felt "flustered" but subsequently gained experience and confidence as she starred in more dramas including Triumph in the Skies II (2013), A General, A Scholar and A Eunuch (2017), Wonder Women (2019), Forensic Heroes IV (2020) and The Beauty of War (2022).

"I honed my acting skills with every role I took on. This stage granted me countless opportunities, the freedom to learn through trial and error, and the chance to be seen by the audience," Rebecca added, thanking multiple producers, directors, staff members and TVB Assistant General Manager Virginia Lok for the guidance and opportunities as well as the audience.

Rebecca said that her departure from TVB is not a final farewell, but the beginning of a new chapter in her showbiz journey.

She ended her post with: "I look forward to the possibility that we will cross paths again in the future.

"Moving forward, I will remain true to my original passion and continue to pursue my love for acting. I also plan to explore stories across different genres and mediums, and I hope for your continued support and guidance."

Hong Kong artistes including Benjamin Yuen, Alice Chan, Elena Kong, Derek Wong, Selena Lee, Elaine Yiu and Sharon Yiu gave her their best wishes.

[[nid:741528]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.