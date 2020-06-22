Rebel Wilson claims she was 'paid a lot of money' to stay 'bigger'

Rebel Wilson has claimed she was "paid a lot of money" to stay "bigger".

The 40-year-old actress is known for her curvy figure, and after deciding to embark on a healthy eating journey, she has now revealed film executives used to pay her to keep her fuller frame because it accentuated her comedic roles.

Rebel - who is best known for her role as Fat Amy in the Pitch Perfect franchise - said: "Weirdly this year was always going to be the year of health. I've been naming my years now, and, that's kind of having these resolutions but for the whole year.

"I always thought that I may be psychic and I always felt this year I wasn't really going to work much.

"I turned 40 as well in March and so I thought, this is gonna be it. This is going to be the year for me to just concentrate on the health benefits.

"It's not like I want to lose weight and get to around a certain number. It's more than that, it's about dealing mentally with why I was overeating and I had a job where I was paid a lot of money to be bigger, at times which kind of can mess with your head a bit."

The star has been trying "a lot of different things" in a bid to be more healthy, and is considering documenting her journey in a book in order to help others.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, she added: "So now I'm just trying to work on the mental side and the physical job and doing a lot of personal training and, and on the nutrition side like, it's cool I should probably write a book at some point about it because people seem to be interested.

"There's no real simple answer to it. I've been trying a lot of different things and to be healthy."

She also recently said that she hates that men get very "intimidated" by her.

She said: "I feel like I'm the nicest, most down-to-earth person. But you can see it in their eyes, they get very intimidated. And I don't know why. Do they think I'm gonna make a joke about them at the BAFTAs or something? I don't know.

"I think the psychology behind it is that comedy is power. If you've got the ability to make people laugh, you have an inherent sense of power with that. And sometimes men feel uncomfortable with women having that. But of course, women have always been funny and talented. Maybe that's scary."

And the 40-year-old actress says funny men are "never interested" in her, something which she finds really bizarre.

Speaking to the independent.co.uk, she added: "I've come across a weird thing romantically. I've often been interested in funny men, but funny men are never interested, romantically, in funny women. Never.

"And I don't quite understand, because people always say they value a sense of humour in a person, but yet when a woman is funny."