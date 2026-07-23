Rebel Wilson cleared of defaming an actor who starred in her directorial debut

SEOUL, South Korea - An Australian court has cleared Rebel Wilson of defaming the star of her directorial debut, The Deb, in social media posts.

Charlotte MacInnes alleged Wilson defamed her or breached her confidence in four social media posts from September 2024 to July 2025 by falsely suggesting she had withdrawn a sexual harassment complaint against one of the film's producers to advance her career.

MacInnes denied ever making such a complaint but Justice Elizabeth Raper of the Federal Court of Australia ruled Wednesday that none of Wilson's posts were defamatory.

The dispute stemmed from an incident in September 2023 when MacInnes and the producer went swimming at Sydney's Bondi Beach before later sharing a bath at the apartment where they were staying.

Wilson later said on Instagram that MacInnes told her the next day that the producer had asked her to bathe and shower with her, making her feel uncomfortable, but that MacInnes later retracted the complaint.

Raper ruled that MacInnes failed to prove Wilson's posts caused serious harm to her reputation or that Wilson breached her confidence. She dismissed the case and ordered MacInnes to pay costs, according to a written judgement provided by the court.

Wilson, who starred in the Pitch Perfect films and Bridesmaids, thanked the judge and Australia's legal system in an Instagram post, calling the ruling a "substantial win" and saying she looked forward to moving on.

MacInnes' legal representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Deb, a musical comedy about two teenage girls preparing for a debutante ball in a small rural town, is reportedly set for a US digital release on Aug 25.

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