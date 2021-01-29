Rebel Wilson says people treat her differently since she lost weight

The Pitch Perfect star has shed 66 pounds since embarking on a diet-and-exercise regime, and said her weight loss has prompted a change in the way people treat her, as people "didn't look twice" at her when she was heavier.

She said: "I think what's been really interesting is how other people treat you. Sometimes being bigger, people didn't necessarily look twice at you.

"Now that I'm in good shape, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you. I'm like, is this what other people experienced all the time?"

And Rebel also finds it "interesting" that so many people are invested in her weight loss journey.

She told Australian radio show The Morning Crew with Hughesy, Ed and Erin: "I also find it interesting that people pay so much attention to a weight-loss transformation, when there's so much going on in the world."

Meanwhile, Rebel recently said she feels "so sad" that she spent 20 years overweight.

She said: "I wasn't loving myself in the way that I should from 20 to 40 - that's 20 years.

"I feel so sad that I did that to myself, just not loving yourself in the right way."

Rebel began to gain weight in her late teens, putting on 25kg when she went to college thanks to "comfort and emotional eating", an unhealthy diet, and a diagnosis of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) meant she struggled with her size.

She said: "I'd eat with any emotion. If I was stressed or had exams coming up. But then I'd also eat if I was really happy, like I went out on an awesome night and had a great time.

"Other people would just go home and go to bed but I'll be like, 'What am I going to do? I'll just eat these chips and then go to bed.'"