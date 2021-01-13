Rebel Wilson says she was once held overnight by kidnappers in Mozambique

Rebel Wilson opened up on the most dangerous situation she has been in, explaining she was once held overnight by kidnappers in Mozambique with friends.

Speaking during an upcoming appearance on Ant Middleton & Rebel Wilson: Straight Talking - which will air on Thursday (Jan 14), the 40-year-old actress said: "There was one time in Africa where I got kidnapped. It was in rural Mozambique.

"We were on this cattle truck and these men came on another truck with a lot of guns. [They pulled up beside us] with the big guns and they were like, 'Yeah, you've got to get off your truck'.

"They took us to a house in the middle of nowhere. I felt like I was very good in the crisis. I was like a team leader. They sat us down and I said, 'Everybody link arms', because I was petrified in the night that they might want to take one of the girls or something.

"Luckily we weren't harmed and then the next day they came and said, 'Your truck is ready now. You can go. Go, go'. We didn't ask any questions."

The Pitch Perfect star is currently romancing Jacob Busch, but has revealed that prior to finding love with the billionaire, she spent an entire year going on dates with "anyone who asked [her] out".

She said: "I did an experiment where I dated anyone who asked me out.

"It was part of the rules of that year, not that I told people that was happening. I just had to give lots of people a chance and then I learnt lots about myself."

And when asked what she learned from the experience, Rebel said: "Don't shut yourself off to love. I had lots of really good friends but I never allowed myself to get into relationships until the last few years.

"Life is short and you really have to go for it."