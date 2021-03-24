Rebel Wilson suffers painful injury after run-in with unleashed dog

The 41-year-old actress has taken to social media to reveal the story behind the injury she suffered to her left leg, explaining that she collided with a dog while out on her bike in the city.
Alongside a photo of her injury, Rebel wrote on her Instagram Story: "F*** people who don't have their dogs on the lead and let them run onto the road!! (sic)"
Rebel subsequently posted footage of herself on her bike prior to the incident.
In the video clips, the Hollywood star is seen sporting a helmet and a mask as she enjoys her ride.
Alongside the clips, she added: "But 20 minutes earlier before the accident I was cycling great!! (sic)"
Rebel previously hosted the dog grooming reality competition Pooch Perfect, and the actress admitted she's happy with her life right now.
The movie star has been on a fitness drive over recent months and announced her split from Jacob Busch in February.
She said: "I feel like, I don't know if it's turning 40 or coming into your own … I feel in a really good place. I am so busy with work, doing Pooch Perfect now, and I have three movies to shoot after this."
Despite feeling good, Rebel also admitted that splitting from Jacob hasn't been "ideal".
She added: "Any kind of breakup is hard and not ideal."
Rebel confirmed the break-up when she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself, in which she called herself a "single girl".
She captioned the snap: "Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl! (sic)"