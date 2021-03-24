Rebel Wilson suffers painful injury after run-in with unleashed dog

The 41-year-old actress has taken to social media to reveal the story behind the injury she suffered to her left leg, explaining that she collided with a dog while out on her bike in the city.

Alongside a photo of her injury, Rebel wrote on her Instagram Story: "F*** people who don't have their dogs on the lead and let them run onto the road!! (sic)"

PHOTO: Instagram/rebelwilson

Rebel subsequently posted footage of herself on her bike prior to the incident.

In the video clips, the Hollywood star is seen sporting a helmet and a mask as she enjoys her ride.

Alongside the clips, she added: "But 20 minutes earlier before the accident I was cycling great!! (sic)"

PHOTO: Instagram/rebelwilson

Rebel previously hosted the dog grooming reality competition Pooch Perfect, and the actress admitted she's happy with her life right now.

The movie star has been on a fitness drive over recent months and announced her split from Jacob Busch in February.

She said: "I feel like, I don't know if it's turning 40 or coming into your own … I feel in a really good place. I am so busy with work, doing Pooch Perfect now, and I have three movies to shoot after this."

Despite feeling good, Rebel also admitted that splitting from Jacob hasn't been "ideal".

She added: "Any kind of breakup is hard and not ideal."

Rebel confirmed the break-up when she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself, in which she called herself a "single girl".

She captioned the snap: "Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl! (sic)"

