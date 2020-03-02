Rebel Wilson's stalker planned to lock her up in a farm

PHOTO: Reuters
Bang

Rebel Wilson's stalker planned to lock her up at his farm until she "loved him".

The 39-year-old actress revealed that the man was so obsessed with her that he told police he wanted to kidnap the star and take her to his rural Victoria farm.

According to The Herald Sun, Rebel told attendees in a speech at the Australian Open's Inspirational Women lunch: "[He] said he had made a bedroom for me at his farm and he was going to lock me in there, and I love grow to love him."

The man also showed up at a court in Victoria in 2017 armed with flowers, during her defamation action against Bauer Media.

Rebel also talked about being sexually harassed in Hollywood and admitted she was conflicted about naming her aggressors because she didn't want to "destroy people's lives".

She said: "I have obviously encountered instances of sexual harassment and I never actually publicly named the men involved.

"You have this weird feeling, 'well technically, it wasn't that bad. Is it worth destroying people's lives over?'"

Rebel previously spoke out about being the victim of sexual harassment, taking to Twitter to share her story.

She wrote: "A male star, in a position of power, asked me to go into a room with him and then asked me repeatedly to stick my finger up his a**.

"All whilst his male friends tried to film the incident on their iPhones and laughed. I repeatedly said no and eventually got out of the room.

"I've told hundreds of people in the industry the story in more graphic detail basically to warn them off this individual."

She also shared: "Earlier in my career, I also had a 'hotel room' encounter with a top director. I thought we were there to talk comedy. Nothing physical happened because the guy's wife called.

"I was so naive the thought of anything happening apart from 'work talk' didn't even cross my mind."

