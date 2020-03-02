Rebel Wilson's stalker planned to lock her up in a farm

Rebel Wilson's stalker planned to lock her up at his farm until she "loved him".

The 39-year-old actress revealed that the man was so obsessed with her that he told police he wanted to kidnap the star and take her to his rural Victoria farm.

According to The Herald Sun, Rebel told attendees in a speech at the Australian Open's Inspirational Women lunch: "[He] said he had made a bedroom for me at his farm and he was going to lock me in there, and I love grow to love him."

The man also showed up at a court in Victoria in 2017 armed with flowers, during her defamation action against Bauer Media.

Rebel also talked about being sexually harassed in Hollywood and admitted she was conflicted about naming her aggressors because she didn't want to "destroy people's lives".

She said: "I have obviously encountered instances of sexual harassment and I never actually publicly named the men involved.

"You have this weird feeling, 'well technically, it wasn't that bad. Is it worth destroying people's lives over?'"

Rebel previously spoke out about being the victim of sexual harassment, taking to Twitter to share her story.