Red Notice director Rawson Marshall Thurber to helm Dungeons & Dragons TV series

Dungeons & Dragons has had a rocky path to the screen, but with filmmaker Rawson Marshall Thurber now attached to the project, eOne might get their Dungeons & Dragons TV Universe after all.

The indie studio has closed a deal with the Red Notice director to creatively oversee a flagship live-action TV series based on the popular fantasy role-playing game franchise from Wizards of the Coast.

Thurber will write and direct a pilot for a one-hour fantasy drama that will draw from the many variations of the game. Fans can expect a whole load of warriors, dwarves, elves, trolls, and all manner of other stalwarts to make their way to the screen if it all comes together.

Adapting Dungeons & Dragons for television has been "a big focus" for eOne following the company's acquisition by Hasbro.

"We don't want it to just be one show, so we are building out, developing out a multi-pronged approach for television, a number of scripted shows and unscripted, and we hope to be taking this out to the marketplace early next year," said eOne's President of Global Television Michael Lombardo in November.

Dungeons & Dragons have yet to find a broadcast home but given Thurber's connection with Netflix, the show could very well end up there.

As for the Dungeons & Dragons movie, it will be directed by John Francis Daley (Game Night, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Bones) and Jonathan Goldstein (Game Night, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Horrible Bosses). It stars Chris Pine (Star Trek, Wonder Woman), Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton) Michelle Rodriguez (Fast and Furious), Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) and more.

The movie is currently targeting a March 3, 2023 release.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.