Red Velvet's Irene pays for fan's drinks at Changi Airport after Singapore concert

A lucky fan received a little treat from her idol before her flight.

Irene from the popular K-pop group Red Velvet was in Singapore for her solo concert on Saturday (July 4).

She subsequently headed to Changi Airport on the same night where she interacted with a small group of fans who were there to see her off. She also accepted gifts and letters before waving goodbye.

SUCCESSFULLY GAVE LIL DURIAN TO IRENE WHOS HOLDING A DAMN HEATPACK IN SINGAPORE’s HEAT??!! 🫪



I also showed off my giant durian plush and she started laughing😭😭 i love this girl my goodness me🩷🩷#IRENEinSG #IRENE #IRENE_IWILL #IRENE_IWILL_IN_SINGAPORE pic.twitter.com/mO5aHiy5cK — AXL (@jokersauraxl) July 4, 2026

Today, a fan took to Xiaohongshu to share her encounter with the 35-year-old idol-actress.

The fan said she was with a friend in one of the airport's convenience stores when she bumped into Irene.

She exchanged greetings with Irene before heading to the counter to pay for two drinks.

"The cashier told us they only accepted cash. My friend and I didn't have any, so we were about to put the beverages back when Irene saw us," she said.

"She had just finished choosing her items and was about to make payment. She turned around and asked us, 'You don’t have cash?' in Korean. We said yes and she waved us over."

The fan said Irene was "so cool" and she was "internally screaming" as Irene paid for the drinks.

"My friend and I each gave her a box of our own snacks as a thank-you, and she happily accepted them herself. She's so kind, I'll love her forever!" she added.

In a photo shared in the post, it appears the convenience store was located in the departure hall.

The fan, who seems to be based in Hong Kong, added in the comments section that she had flown to Singapore just to attend Irene’s concert.

She also clarified that the store only accepted cash as the internet was down, affecting the other payment systems.

Irene's I-Will Asia tour started in Seoul on May 23 and will wrap up in Bangkok on July 18.

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