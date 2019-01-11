Reese Witherspoon gives update on Legally Blonde 3

Reese Witherspoon would love to see Jennifer Coolidge, Luke Wilson and Selma Blair return for Legally Blonde 3.

The 43-year-old actress plays sorority girl-turned-Harvard lawyer, Elle Woods, in the beloved comedy franchise, and whilst she has admitted that the next instalment of the rom-com is only in the "development" stage, if they do "end up" doing the movie, she would want to see Jennifer's nail technician alter ego Paulette Bonafonte, her on-screen husband Emmett Richmond (Luke) and her former enemy Vivian Kensington (Selma) reprise their respective roles.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Reese said: "It's just a development project right now, so we'll see."

On her favourite characters, she added: "I love Jennifer Coolidge and Luke Wilson and Selma Blair and so there's so many great characters that people love.

"If we end up doing it, hopefully they end up all being there."

It was previously reported that the third movie is scheduled to be released on Valentine's Day next year.

And Reese - who last played the character in 2003 - revealed that she was already having a blast, despite not having filmed anything yet.

She said in May: "She's a very beloved character.