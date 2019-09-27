Reese Witherspoon glad she had kids 'young'

Reese Witherspoon is glad she had her children "kind of young."

The Big Little Lies star was 23 years old when she had her daughter Ava, 27 when she had her son Deacon, and 37 when she had her youngest Tennessee and she has admitted having a baby is a lot easier in your twenties than thirties.

Taking to her YouTube page, she said: "I've been a mom since 1999. I got pregnant [with Ava] when I was 22 and delivered when I was 23. To be totally honest, it was scary. I was scared. I didn't know what it was going to do to my job or my career. Your entire life will change. Everything you believe, every piece of food you eat, every piece of independence you have. You can't go out without thinking of another person.

"These are all the things that happen in the beginning, and then it just evolves from there. I find that having little kids is more physical and it's just really hard on your body, so I am glad that I had kids kind of young.

"I had one at 23, one at 27 and then again at 37. And oh my god, having a baby at 37 was so much harder. This is just me being real."