Rege-Jean Page insists rom-coms aren't 'dead'

Rege-Jean Page has insisted rom-coms aren't "dead".

The former Bridgerton star, 38, appears in new movie You, Me and Tuscany opposite Halle Bailey and he's declared filming the romantic comedy in Italy was a "joy" and he's proud to be a part of it.

In an interview with People, Rege-Jean was asked if he took on the role to make up for a lack of rom-coms being made in Hollywood at the moment and he replied: "It might have been that. The idea that the rom-com is dead. Love definitely isn't dead.

"Love will save us. And I think that I'm happy to wave that flag tonight."

He said of the movie project: "We shot in Tuscany. It was Rome, five or six weeks in Tuscany. We were just out in the sunshine, driving through vineyards.

"I ran my hand through that field of wheat that Russell Crowe goes through at the beginning of Gladiator. Food was incredible.

"And I got to work with Halle Bailey every day. So we were just having a great time. We were having a great time making a movie about stepping into your best life."

The actor added: "Every movie doesn't have to be who punches hardest. So I'm conscious about talking it out and finding peace with yourself and other people. And it was a joy to do that."

It comes after Rege-Jean addressed rumours linking him to the role of James Bond — insisting he hasn't "really meditated" on the idea of taking over the lead role from Daniel Craig.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "It's not something I've thought about very much!

"I'm a bit of a racehorse, I focus intensely on what's in front of me, and then I go back to the stable and go to sleep.

"So I haven't really meditated on it much."

However, his Black Bag co-star Naomie Harris — who played Eve Moneypenny in the Bond franchise — revealed Rege-Jean has her backing.

She quipped: "I think we should nominate Rege and then also just ensure they bring back the old band — moi!

"I would vote for it a hundred per cent, but my vote doesn't count. If it did, I'd vote for it."

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