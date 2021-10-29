Relocated 3 times in 10 days: Chen Hanwei reveals what it took to bring mum to Singapore

A year ago, Chen Hanwei shared his feelings about being apart from his mother due to the travel restrictions. The Malaysia-born veteran actor is based in Singapore for work but his mother lives in Johor Bahru and he wasn't able to visit because borders were closed.

Recently, though, both mother and son managed to reunite in Singapore and Hanwei published a post on Instagram on Oct 25 to mark the occasion.

The 52-year-old wrote: "I've not held Mum's hand in almost two years. After going through one hurdle after another, and with the help of others, Mum is finally in Singapore."

Speaking to Lianhe Wanbao on Oct 27, Hanwei said that the main reason for bringing his 83-year-old mum over is for her to check in with the ophthalmologist and cardiologist. He said: "In the past, she would come every two to three months to see the doctor but she hasn't gone for a check-up in almost two years. We're not sure how her physical condition is like now."

Hanwei said the application process to bring his mum over was difficult and complicated, and it took a few months. Everything had to be done online and there were a lot of rules to follow. Thankfully, he had people to help him, or benefactors as he called them.

"I was surrounded by my celebrity friends like Pan Lingling and Chew Chor Meng who would help to research for info and find out who to reach out to. The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority offered one-to-one assistance and the staff in the Malaysia side also arranged a wheelchair for my mother."

Relocated three times in 10 days

Due to her age, Hanwei's mother was allowed to serve her 10-day quarantine at his house. However, this meant that he had to stay somewhere else and he told the Chinese evening daily that he moved thrice in 10 days.

"I stayed in an HDB flat, service apartment and hotel. My Singapore assistant stayed in isolation with my mother at my home and took care of her. She didn't actually need to do this, but she was very happy to. I'm really grateful, she is my other benefactor."

The moment her quarantine was over, Hanwei's mother was very happy to see him after being apart for so long and he hugged her as soon as he got home.

Since his mother loves flowers, he's brought her to the Flower Dome at Marina Bay. He said: "Elderly people need to be active, but she can't be under the direct sun because it is too hot and very tough on her. The Flower Dome is great, it's air-conditioned and she gets some sunlight, too."

Back in Malaysia, apart from seeing the doctor, his mother hardly leaves the house and so she rarely has to wear a mask. Hence, she's not very accustomed to the practice in Singapore. Hanwei shared that she often forgets to wear a mask or she wears it on the reverse side.

Right now, he's just focused on his mum and doesn't have time for himself.

He said: "I'm filming and hosting shows every day... and I don't even have time for my own affairs. I will prepare breakfast for my mum in the morning, then I will be filming, and I have to arrange for her lunch and dinner. I don't have a life of my own at all."

Hanwei also revealed that he is in the midst of getting his mum approved for a long-term visit.

"If everything goes well, she will stay here for a while. After Malaysia opens its borders, I will accompany her to visit my father as soon as possible."

