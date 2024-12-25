Reluctant Russian idol Lelush, popular in China, announces retirement from showbiz

After more than three years in showbiz, reluctant Russian idol-model Lelush, also known as Vladislav Ivanov, is finally getting off work for good.

The 30-year-old, who speaks fluent Mandarin and rose to fame after being 'trapped' in the Chinese idol survival competition Chuang 2021, announced the news in a social media post on Dec 20.

"Hello everyone! I will retire from showbiz from April 1, 2025! Thank you for all the support and love you've shown me over the years, it all meant a lot to me," he wrote.

He said in a video interview with Vogue China released on the same day: "I am not used to being in the limelight, I feel that it's very fake. I would rather focus on things that I want to do, such as expanding my label. I am really very tired of showbiz.

"Everything that I have done [in showbiz] made me really uncomfortable. Especially the choice of fashion that was arranged for me. I hope everyone can respect my decision. Even if I fail, I want to try until I succeed. I have done all the preparations regarding this decision. I have a new plan next year, which is to leave showbiz."

In 2021, Lelush captured the audience's attention not just for his good looks, but also his nonchalant attitude towards the competition.

The programme concept, which originated in South Korea, pits young trainees against each other and 11 would be chosen via public votes to form an international boy band.

He was initially recruited as a Chinese teacher for two Japanese contestants, but was included in the competition after a contestant dropped out at the last minute. While he had agreed to join the show, he reportedly regretted it soon after.

He wasn't able to leave the competition on his own halfway without breaching his contract and having to pay a hefty fine.

While other contestants were all eager to win and debut as part of the idol group Into1, Lelush deliberately performed badly on stage and repeatedly asked — even begged — viewers to vote him off the show, because it wasn't his desire to be part of it.

Throughout the competition, he reiterated that he wasn't keen to be part of the boy band, even reportedly saying at one point: "While the others want to get an A, I want to get an F as it stands for freedom."

Charmed fans voted him into the final but he did not debut as part of the group. He wrote in a Weibo post after that: "Thank you for everyone's support, I can finally get off work."

He was even congratulated by the Russian embassy in China then, telling him to get a "good rest".

But rest didn't come easily for Lelush, as he was still the centre of attention for over two weeks after the competition ended, topping the Weibo hot search chart frequently for mundane stuff like taking walks around Chongqing during his personal time.

His fame even captured the attention of British media BBC, who requested for an interview to which he did not respond.

Since the competition ended, Lelush has appeared in some Chinese variety shows and released a single titled Saikou in August.

Otherwise, he is mostly focused on modelling and appeared in fashion events in China, including Bazaar Design Awards 2022, Elle Style Awards 2023 and most recently Sohu Fashion Awards 2024 on Dec 22.

[[nid:712867]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.