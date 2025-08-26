'Remember to come home': Pan Lingling sends off son pursuing master's degree in Chicago

Local actress Pan Lingling recently sent off her eldest son Beckham Wee to further his studies overseas.

In an emotional Instagram post uploaded on Aug 23, the 55-year-old shared photos of herself, actor husband Huang Shinan and others hugging him at Changi Airport.

"My dear son, seeing you and your father's retreating figures the other day, my heart was suddenly filled with a whirlwind of emotions. I felt so proud of you, yet I couldn't help but feel a touch of sadness," she wrote in the caption.

"How time flies! It feels like just yesterday you were that little one needing to hold my hand on your way to kindergarten. In the blink of an eye, you've grown into an adult, ready to set out for broader horizons."

She expressed how "deeply proud" she is of Wee - who graduated from Singapore University of Technology and Design with first-class honours in June this year - as she has seen his effort and growth from childhood to his university years.

"It is precisely because we have witnessed your dedication and determination that we decided, without hesitation, to support your dream of studying abroad," she said.

"The world is vast. So, go! Go to learn, to explore, to experience. Please don't worry about us. Focus all your energy on pursuing knowledge and your dreams."

She said her only hope is for him to achieve everything he set out to learn, stay safe and healthy and for him to "remember to come home".

"This home will always be your safe harbour, and we will always be your strongest backing. Go for it, son! We will be waiting for you to return after you've accomplished your goals."

According to a Shin Min Daily News article published on Aug 25, Wee, 25, will be pursuing a master's degree in mathematical economics in Chicago, US, for 15 months. If he lands a job there after graduation, he would be away for another three years.

Shinan accompanied him to the US for 11 days to help him settle down. Lingling couldn't follow as she has work in Singapore.

She told the Chinese daily her younger son, 23-year-old Kynaston, is currently a sophomore studying computer engineering at a local university.

