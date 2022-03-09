Remember her? Former actress Zeng Huifen meets up with Chen Liping

It could be close to 30 years since Singaporeans last saw her so it was a wonderful surprise when former local actress Zeng Huifen popped up on Instagram.

On March 8, Chen Liping posted photos of her and Huifen together at a cafe in Singapore, though it's not certain when their gathering took place.

Huifen, 60, was one of Singapore's most famous actresses in the '80s and '90s, acting in classic dramas such as Army Series (1983) and Samsui Women (1986).

She retired from showbiz in 1996 and later moved to the US with her family.

Hong Huifang (left) and Zeng Huifen in Samsui Women. PHOTO: Screengrab/meWATCH

Fans of local TV were delighted and left messages on Liping's Instagram account welcoming the rare sight.

Actress Priscelia Chan said: "OMG! My goddesses!"

Another netizen wrote: "I'm named after her because my mum was her fan. Huifen, you are still so pretty! Love ya."

