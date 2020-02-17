Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter

For those of us who grew up in the 1980s on a diet of SBC dramas like Strange Encounters and On The Fringe, her name is one that brings back nostalgic memories.

After marrying a Panamanian diplomat in the late 1990s, local actress Zheng Wanling quit showbiz, moved out of Singapore, and dropped out of the limelight, appearing only in a smattering of Mediacorp shows through the years.

But she's popped up again recently on Instagram.

Over the last two days, local veteran actresses Aileen Tan and Xiang Yun both posted photos of themselves with Wanling and her daughter Monique, celebrating the latter's 21st birthday.

Wanling, who's in her 50s, also turned up in a gathering in January with old friends like actress Jin Yinji and comedian Mark Lee's wife Catherine.

Monique, who looks very much like her mum, is currently a Graphics Communication student at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts. According to an interview Wanling did with Lianhe Zaobao in 2018, both of them moved back to Singapore for Monique's studies.

