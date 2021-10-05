Remember hot Myanmar model Paing Takhon? He's still in jail

In January this year, the world got into a tizzy over gorgeous Myanmar actor-model Paing Takhon when he went viral after posting photos of himself with a shaved head and in monk robes.

Then 24 years old, he wrote that he had spent the new year by being a monk for 10 days, adding he got to know himself better during that period and that he felt at peace.

The good days didn't last long. After the Myanmar military seized control of the country on Feb 1, Paing Takhon joined in the street protests, spoke out against the coup, and rallied for international support through his social media accounts.

He was arrested by military forces on April 8 and detained in prison. His sister told Reuters then that the forces came with eight military trucks and about 50 soldiers at 4.30am at their parents' home in Yangon, where he had been staying for several days while unwell.

Very little has been reported about him since.

Unverified trickles of information — including how he allegedly assisted an elderly detainee in his activities in prison and also how he still works out inside — are posted on Instagram accounts managed by his fans.

In June, one of the accounts uploaded a photo allegedly of him behind bars and smiling weakly at the camera.

Paing Takhon celebrated his birthday (Sept 17) in prison recently and articles published by Burma Irrawaddy last month quoted his lawyer Khin Maung Myint saying he is currently in good health and that his case was delayed due to the postponement of his trial as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The lawyer added he would be reconvening a meeting for his case.

