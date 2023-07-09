'Reminiscent of my childhood': Netizens get nostalgic with video compilations of local dramas and stars

For those who grew up watching Mediacorp Chinese dramas, do you remember sitting in front of the television to catch the latest episodes of series such as Springs of Life when it aired at 7pm and The Champion at 9pm?

Well, this is going to be a blast from the past.

Tiktoker Dorothysingapore has made compilations of Chinese dramas that were produced by Mediacorp, or Singapore Broadcasting Station (SBS) and Television Corporation of Singapore (TCS) as it was known then, over the years.

Besides the two dramas mentioned above, there are also some classic ones including Finishing Line in 1990, where you can see young Edmund Chen, Li Nanxing and Zoe Tay.

Viewers can also find comedies, such as Just in Singapore in 2008, with the late MC King (Jimmy Nah) and Huang Wenyong.

Many netizens left comments, writing that these videos bring back fond memories for them.

One wrote that these videos is a "reminiscent of childhood" for him.

"Life was much simpler then. Remembered watching this [drama] when I was a kid in primary school," another netizen wrote.

Since June, Dorothysingapore has also posted videos chronicling the careers of many Mediacorp artistes throughout the years, such as Xie Shaoguang and Ng Hui, who left the entertainment industry in 2005 and 2012 respectively.

Recently, one of those videos, which recorded the career of veteran actress Xiang Yun since her debut in 1981, caught the attention of the actress herself, who reposted it on her Instagram.

In the caption, the 61-year-old thanked the TikToker and wrote: "My 43 years, time flies!" She also included the hashtags: "Time flies like an arrow" and "Do not forget your original intention".

Her post has garnered more than 2,800 likes, including from actors such as Chew Chor Meng, Zhu Houren, Guo Liang and Priscelia Chan.

Netizens are full of praises in the comment section.

One wrote: "An idol who delivers believable performances no matter the role she acts in. Xiang Yun is forever the best!"

Another netizen said that Xiang Yun is a "multi-talented actress" and the "true Queen of Caldecott".

In response, Xiang Yun replied humbly: "Thank you for your support. Who am I to receive such great support from you. Having a friend like you supporting me all the way is already the biggest gain in my life."

ALSO READ: 'Just put him in EM3': Glenn Yong says he ignored dad for 18 months after being placed in lowest school stream

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.