Ren Ci charity event features Taiwanese stars like Jeff Chang and David Tao in 1-night only concert

Nothing brings people together like philanthropy and singing.

Charity healthcare institution Ren Ci will be directing their fundraising efforts online this year in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. To that end, Ren Ci and Hao Productions Pte Ltd have come together to organise a one-night only charity concert on Saturday Sep 19 to raise funds for Ren Ci Hospital.

The concert will be streamed live on AsiaOne's Facebook and YouTube pages from 8pm to 10.30pm, and will see a stellar line-up of local and Taiwanese artistes come together for this charity event. The broadcast will be split between Singapore and Taiwan.

For the local broadcast, hosts Marcus Chin and Lin Youyi will be joined by Joanna Dong, a cappella group MICappella, and local artistes Arthur Choo and Dave Fu.

As for Taiwan's broadcast, celebrity emcees Alex Niu and Ellen Chu will be joined by singers Jeff Chang, David Tao, Huang Pin Yuan, Aaron Yan (formerly of Fahrenheit fame), and Li E-jun.

It's said that they will be performing their classics with David singing I Love You and Love Can, and Jeff crooning Walk Slowly and Faith.

Ren Ci hopes to raise $500,000 through the charity concert and tax-deductible receipts will be available for donations over $100 made before, during, or after the completion of the event.

It was started in 1994 with the primary mission of providing affordable medical, nursing, and rehabilitative care services to serve the needy elderly regardless of background, race and religion. Today, Ren Ci operates a community hospital, two nursing homes, and three senior care centres. Donations can be made here.

