The replicants are back in CGI-animated series Blade Runner: Black Lotus

The replicants are back, but this time in CGI-animated form. Adult Swim and Crunchyroll recently premiered a new trailer for Blade Runner: Black Lotus at the Comic-Con@Home panel.

The new 13-episode CGI-animated series is expected to be released this fall, and is set in 2032 in Los Angeles, between the events of Blade Runner (1982) and Blade Runner 2049. Black Lotus is directed by Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki, the same duo who previously worked on Netflix’s Ghost in the Shell: SAC 2045 and Ultraman.

Here’s the official synopsis for the animated series:

Experience the future with Blade Runner: Black Lotus — an Adult Swim and Crunchyroll original animated series inspired by the award-winning and critically lauded Blade Runner movie franchise, coming this fall.

This thrilling thirteen-episode series is directed by Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama and produced by Alcon Entertainment and animation studio Sola Digital Arts, with Shinichiro Watanabe serving as a creative producer.

The debut poster for Blade Runner: Black Lotus, coming this Fall. pic.twitter.com/FxPuIhDGL2 — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) July 24, 2021

This article was first published in Geek Culture.