Reports fuel Henry Cavill's Superman returns with John Williams' score in Black Adam post credits

He's promised that a shift in the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change, but does he also have the power to give DC movie fans the Last Son of Krypton aka Henry Cavill.

Since the San Diego Comic Con in July, Dwayne Johnson, star of the upcoming DC Comics film Black Adam, has continually and cryptically teased a face-off between the anti-hero and Superman, much to the joy and chagrin of fans.

PHOTO: Facebook/WarnerBrosSG

While the comics have continually pit the supernatural Tet Adam aka Black Adam against The Man of Tomorrow, the same premise has caused confusion for fans as Henry Cavill’s Superman, who made his debut in 2013's Man of Steel, was last seen on the big screen in 2017's Justice League, and not expected to reprise the role within the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), with the recent change in leadership at Warner Discovery.

Until this week, when several online influencers who claimed to have attended early screenings of Black Adam, are saying that Henry Cavill finally makes his return as Superman in a post-credits scene with Black Adam.

Several reports also state that Cavill will don a brighter variant of his red and blue costume, and accompanying him in the scene where he confronts Black Adam will be the classic Superman theme song, from the classic 1977 Superman film, starring Christopher Reeve.

This is not the first time that John Williams' iconic Superman theme has appeared in the DCEU, as a sample was used in Justice League, when a revived Superman appears to fight Steppenwolf.

In a recent post on Instagram when Dwayne Johnson was revealing the Black Adam theme, he declared that "He's the most powerful and unstoppable force on this planet," before looking at the camera and winking, before adding, "On this planet."

While most fans are reading that Johnson is hinting that Superman will make an appearance, this post, coupled with the rumours, indicate that the star is revealing that fans will get what they want, when the most powerful being on this planet meets the most powerful being from another.

Fans of Superman would recall that the character was famous for winking at readers and audiences in comics and cartoons.