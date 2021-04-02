Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City delayed to November 2021

You know what they say in Tinseltown – another day, another delay. Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City (as it is now officially titled) is no longer releasing in September and is being pushed back by two months.

The zombie flick is now slated to release on Nov 24, 2021 instead of its initial Sept 3 date. Sony didn’t give a reason for the push back, but the new release date means Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City will no longer release at the same time as Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

With moviegoing struggling to pick up in the US, the delay may be a strategical move to space out Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City from the big-budget superhero movie. This is not a strategy new to the movie-making industry.

Warner Bros recently decided to delay Mortal Kombat‘s US release by a week so as to avoid clashing with the studio’s own mega-monster battle movie, Godzilla vs Kong.

Resident Evil: Welcome To Racoon City is based on the horror video game series and is a reboot of the film franchise starring Milla Jovovich. The movie’s logline reads:

“In the once booming home of the pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, the townspeople are forever…changed…and a small group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.”

The movie’s cast includes Kaya Scodelario (Crawl) as Claire Redfield alongside Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell (Upload) as Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) as Leon S. Kennedy, and Neal McDonough (Yellowstone) as William Birkin.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.