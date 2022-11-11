Return of the condor hero: Carman Lee, 56, dons Little Dragon Maiden costume after 27 years

This ethereal beauty has graced our screens once more.

In multiple Weibo posts, Carman Lee has shown that she still has what it takes to don the costume of the legendary character in the 1995 TV adaptation of the Return of the Condor Heroes, the Little Dragon Maiden, or Xiaolongnü.

Carman, 56, wrote in a Weibo post on Thursday (Nov 10): "Recently, a lot of people have said, 'Since you've already learned how to sleep on a rope without being lifted by wires, not dressing up as the Little Dragon Maiden is such a waste!'"

In the series, the Little Dragon Maiden constantly chose to sleep on a thin rope, much like a hammock, albeit with far less space to lie on.

"Very well! I've heard your requests, both my ears have heard them," she said in the post, which also features a video of her putting on makeup and doing her hair in the fashion of the character.

She then strikes multiple poses that Condor Heroes fans would recognise, including one with her iconic rope-sleeping technique.

Earlier this year on Aug 15, her 56th birthday, she had uploaded a video of herself practicing aerial silk techniques, which involve the artiste hanging from fabric in almost gravity-defying feats.

She had proudly stated that the "rope-sleeping skills" she picked up as the Little Dragon Maiden hadn't waned, even 27 years later.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo/Carman Lee

This Tuesday (Nov 8), she had also shared on Weibo a collection of images of the Little Dragon Maiden, recently sent to her by fans.

Very rarely does she get to see written words and collections like these that give insight into how her fans have grown up and just how much their growth involved her, Carman said.

She added: "I hope that you don't only think of me when you're in good spirits, but also when work is tough, life isn't smooth-sailing or when you have unhappy times with your family, friends and loved ones.

"I hope you'll remember that there is this 'Auntie' called Carman Lee who may share similar experiences with you and been through the same moods as you, whether in joy or sorrow. We are not alone — we should all have a good time together."

ALSO READ: 'I won't cry, I don't want to cry': Alec Su named winner in Call Me By Fire Season 2

khooyihang@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.