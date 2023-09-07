'Reunion of the century': Gong Yoo and Lee Dong-wook star in commercial together 7 years after Goblin

When it comes to K-drama bromances, Gong Yoo and Lee Dong-wook are arguably on the top of the list.

In the 2016 hit drama Goblin, Dong-wook, 41, starred as a grim reaper while Gong Yoo, 44, led the show as the goblin.

Though they were reportedly already friends before the drama began, the two quickly became an iconic duo after Goblin.

In 2019, Gong Yoo went on Dong-wook's talk show where he shared that the latter still called him "Kke-bi", derived from the Korean word dokkaebi which stands for goblin.

Gong Yoo also referred to Dong-wook as Dong-seung, which he explained was a combination of Dong-wook's name and jeoseung saja, the Korean term for 'grim reaper'.

It appears that the duo are back, this time appearing in a video commercial for SK Enmove together.

On Wednesday (Sept 6), they shared photos of the polaroid pictures that were taken on the set of the commercial.

"Excuse me, Wook-dong ah… I put [the polaroid] on the refrigerator because it's too much to carry around in my wallet," wrote Gong Yoo on his Instagram Story with a heart emoji, playfully reverting Dong-wook's name.

In the polaroid, Dong-wook and Gong Yoo can be seen next to each other, index fingers to their lips.

Dong-wook then posted a photo of his polaroid picture with a wink and heart emoji, adding that he was originally planning to stick it on the refrigerator too.

The two are smiling brightly in the photo, with Gong Yoo leaning his head towards Dong-wook.

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to gush over the interaction.

"Our goblin-grim reaper duo's mini reunion," wrote one netizen, adding crying and heart emojis.

"Gong Yoo and Dong-wook had the reunion of the century," remarked another.

[embed]https://youtu.be/gSrqZixJTlc?feature=shared[/embed]

