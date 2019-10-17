Reunited professionally after 18 years, and Louis Koo tries to 'kill' Jessica Hsuan

Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

It's been 18 years since Hong Kong actors Jessica Hsuan and Louis Koo have worked together.

This time, the longtime friends are reuniting for the crime film A Witness Out Of The Blue and in a scene where Louis tries to 'kill' Jessica, he accidentally injured her neck instead.

Jessica, 49, plays his landlord who is partially blind and Louis, 48, is a jewellery thief who has suspected her of calling the cops on him. Hence, he waited for her to step out the door before putting a jacket over her head and slamming it viciously against the wall.

While Jessica had a stunt double, she decided to perform the scene herself. She told Shin Min Daily News: "The director and Louis suggested that I act it out myself and I had hoped to finish it in one shot."

When she heard a 'pop' coming from her neck, the actress had a bad feeling about it but decided to see the scene through to the end.

"Since it already 'popped', I had to persevere and make it worth the sacrifice."

Thankfully, the injury wasn't serious and the actress recovered from it after icing the area and seeing a doctor.

Her professionalism impressed co-star Louis so much, he had nothing but praise for her grit and determination.

He told the Chinese daily: "I told Jessica that she should yell 'Cut' if she felt that she couldn't do it. In the end, she tolerated the pain and she completed the scene. She was very professional."

On their collaboration after 18 years, Jessica exclaimed that Louis has "changed a lot".

She noted: "He has his own company now and has to manage a lot of things. On set, he's not just playing a role but he's also supervising things. We used to be more wild but he's more particular about the environment on set now."

Conversely, Louis felt that Jessica hadn't changed at all and still retains her frank and bubble personality despite being in showbiz for so long. He likened the industry to a "vat of dye" where one can lose themselves in.

He said: "It's not easy to be able to stay true to yourself. It's really rare."

